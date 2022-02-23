Florida's coronavirus transmission is the lowest since the omicron surge with 3,698 new daily cases, which is 4% of the record just six weeks, and hospitalizations have dropped to 3,814, which is one-third during the variant peak. Deaths, which trail infections and hospitalizations in downward trends, rose 1,044 compared with 1,447 the week before, according to databy the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention posted Tuesday.

South Florida counties' deaths increased weekly by 402 a week after 528 as cases, as hospitalizations and positivity rates are also trending lower with the latter all under 15%, including 6.9% in Palm Beach County and closer to the target 5% rate, according to weekly data posted Tuesday by the CDC.

On Monday, the CDC reported 3,150 cases, which is the lowest since 2,185 Dec. 12 and compared with 5,991 a week ago. The record is 76,627 Jan. 8. Total residents' cases: 5,790,325.

Fatalities are 68,955 residents with a four-day increase of 382 one week after 588 in updated data Monday by the CDC.

Florida is third behind California and Texas in deaths and cases.

The seven South Florida counties' deaths rise have been trending down. It was 203 five weeks ago. Palm Beach County decreased to 192 from 227.

In all the county has 4,843 deaths, the third most in the state behind Miami-Dade at 10,320 and Broward at 5,546. Okeechobee increased by one to 165 after four weeks in a row of no change. St. Lucie was the only South Florida county to have a bigger increase, 34 after none.

Every South Florida county's cases decreased, including Palm Beach County to 1,861 from 5,617.

Though South Florida's data declined, they are still considered "high" transmission but no longer several times above the minimum for cases per 100,000 of 100 or more and positivity rate of 10% or more in the "high" category. Every county in the states is listed in the "high category."

Miami-Dade has the highest rate at 172.66 but it has the lowest positivity rate at 5.55%. Broward's infection rate is 6.29%. Palm Beach County's transmission rate is 124.33 a week after 375.27.

Okeechobee is the highest at 11.87% one week after 15.59%.

The Florida Health Department considers 5% the target rate and the state is listed as 8-9.99%. In the state report released Friday, the percentage was 8.2% one week after 14.5% and seven weeks after a record 31.2%. Elezen weeks ago, it was 2.4%, the lowest since the state went to weekly reports on June 4.

Hospitalizations also have decreased in every county, except Indian River, which went from12 to 20.

Palm Beach County dropped from 137 from 227, Broward is 242 after 2972 and Miami-Dade 320 after 464.

In data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on Tuesday, Florida's hospitalizations are at 3,184 COVID-19 (6.97% capacity), which is the least since 3,148 (606.%). One week ago it was 5,336 (9.73%).

A total of 233 hospitals reported compared with 251 the day before when the total was 4,123 (7.11%). They reached 11,843,791 (78.73%) compared with one week ago 45,689 (81.09%). They reached 11,839 (21.29%) Jan. 19, which was most since 12,651 Sept. 11. The record is 17,295 (29.35%) on Aug. 29. Total beds in use are 43,791 (78.73%).

The state, which reported its first two deaths on March 6, 2020, is in third place for deaths behind California with 83,523, adding 650 over four days, and Texas with 82,627, gaining 192 in a day. New York is fourth with 67,103, adding 67 in one day.

Since the first two cases were announced on March 1, 2020, Florida's infections of residents have climbed past 5.7 million, the third state to pass the 5 million milestone 38 days ago. It took 131 days to pass 4 million on Dec. 28, 145 days to pass 3 million on Aug. 19, 106 days to pass 2 million on March 27, 276 days to pass 1 million on Dec. 2, 2020.

Florida is behind California with 8,336,730, including the one-day U.S. record 143,380 Jan. 11 and 40,585 posted over four days with Texas 6,523,116 1,619 Tuesday.

Florida has surpassed 70,000 cases four times with the last one sixth weeks ago.

Before the omicron variant emerged, the record was 27,664 amid the delta strain last summer.

Florida's seven-day moving average is 4,780, lowest since 4,747 Dec. 15. The record was 65,294 Jan. 11. On Nov. 27 the average was 1,224.

Florida's 33,465 cases in the past week are third behind Texas' 52,475 and California's 50,938, according to the CDC. New York is eighth with 21,239 including 7,501 in the city and 13,738 elsewhere. North Carolina is now fourth with 29,309.

Twice a week the CDC revises new daily cases and deaths in data provided by the state. On other days deaths are only added of ones that occurred the previous day.

In the state report Friday, cases increased by 42,373 compared with a record 429,411 five weeks ago.

Fatalities rise rose in one week to 1,330, the most since 1,368 Oct. 8 from 1,293 but far below the record of 2,448 during the delta surge on Sept. 10, according to the state report.

In the U.S., hospitalizations declined to 57,157 (8.2%) with the record 160,113 Jan. 20. Until the spike record was 142,315 on Jan. 14 last year. The high during the delta surge was 103,896 Sept. 1.

Florida is third in U.S. in covid hospitalizations with California first with 6,079 (9.85%), Texas second with 5,681 (9.4%), New York fourth with 2,964 (6.75%%),

Florida reported 72,646 tests on Feb. 15 the most recent available day, with the record 276,578 Jan. 3.

Here is the breakdown of South Florida counties in the past week and posted Tuesday:

Palm Beach: cases 1,861(5,617 last week), cases per 100,000 124.33 (375.27 last week), positivity 6.97% (11.77% last week), deaths total 4,843, 102 increase (227 last week), new hospitalizations 137 (227 last week).

Martin: cases 187 (503 last week), cases per 100,000 116.15 (312.42 last week), positivity 8.88% (14.04% last week), deaths total 588, 8 increase (14 last week), new hospitalizations 54 (137 last week).

St. Lucie: cases 464 (1,215 last week), cases per 100,000 141.34 (340.09 last week), positivity 8.38% (17.03% last week), death total 1,137, 34 increase (0 last week), new hospitalizations 38 (69 last week).

Indian River: cases 290 (662 last week), cases per 100,000 181.34 (413.95 last week), positivity 10.03% (17.99% last week), deaths total 627, 11 increase (13 last week), new hospitalizations 20 (12 last week).

Okeechobee: cases 68 cases (1,136 last week), cases per 100,000 161.26 (322.52 last week), positivity 11.87% (15.59% last week), deaths total 165, 1 increase (0 last week), new hospitalizations 9 (12 last week).

Broward: cases 2,664 (10,276 last week), cases per 100,000 136.42 (526.22 last week), positivity 6.29% (10.6% last week), deaths 5,546 total, 79 increase (88 last week), new hospitalizations 242 (297 last week).

Miami-Dade: cases 4,691(24,188 last week), cases per 100,000 172.66 (890.27 last week), positivity 5.55% (9.77% last week), deaths total 10,320, 167 increase (160 last week), new hospitalizations 320 (464 last week).

During the summer, Palm Beach County School District wanted two weeks of moderate transmission to end its mask mandate for students, which is one category below severe. The district achieved that in mid-November.

The state has banned mask mandates for students.

Moderate is 10 to 49.99 cases per 100,000 in the last seven days and 5-7.99% positivity rate. Severe is 50-99.99 per 100,000 and positivity 8-9.99%.

