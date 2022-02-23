Palm Beach County cheerleading coach sent explicit texts to 14-year-old, police say

Boynton Beach police said a Palm Beach County high school cheerleading coach sent explicit text messages to a 14-year-old student and tried to meet up with her.

Kassidy Sottilare, 27, was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail around 2 a.m. Wednesday.

According to an arrest report, a 14-year-old girl and her mother went to Boynton Beach police headquarters around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday to report the incident.

Kassidy Sottilare, 27, appears in a Palm Beach County courtroom on Feb. 23, 2022.

The teen said Sottilare, a JV cheerleading coach at the girl's school, sent her a friend request on Instagram on Monday evening.

The 14-year-old accepted the request, then Sottilare messaged her saying she wanted to "spoil and [EXPLETIVE] with her," the arrest report stated.

After the teen reported the incident to police on Tuesday, detectives used the victim's Instagram account to pose as the girl and communicate with Sottilare.

Police said Sottilare — thinking she was messaging the 14-year-old girl — talked about sex experience and smoking.

"Sottilare made statements via text like she knows what girls like, how they like it and where the right spots are," Sottilare said.

According to the arrest report, Sottilare said she wanted the girl to sit on her lap and give her a kiss, adding that "the victim's clothes did not have to stay on."

Sottilare kept trying to have the victim meet her, the report said.

Boynton Beach police set up a sting operation and, posing as the teen, told Sottilare to meet her in the 3400 block of High Ridge Road.

Officers made contact with Sottilare at that location and took her into custody.

While being questioned by detectives, Sottilare said she had a "romantic connection" to the victim, knew the victim was 14 years old, found her online, and admitted to texting with the victim and traveling to pick her up, police said.

Boynton Beach Police are investigating a high school cheerleading coach who used social media and text messages in an attempt to lure a teenager to meet her.

Sottilare is facing several felony charges including an offense against a student by an authority figure, traveling to meet a minor, and driving with a suspended license.

In court Wednesday, Judge Jeffrey Gillen set Sottilare's bond at $40,000 and ordered her to have no contact with anyone under the age of 18, no internet or social media access, and no driving unless she has a valid driver's license.

Sottilare is a U.S. Army veteran and was honored by the School District of Palm Beach County for her service to our country and local education during a Veterans Day ceremony on Nov. 11, 2021.

WPTV has contacted the School District of Palm Beach County to find out which high school Sottilare works at, but our news team has not heard back yet.

Anyone with additional information about Sottilare is asked to call Det. Brent Joseph with the Boynton Beach Police Department at 561-732-8116.

