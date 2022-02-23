Palm Beach County school leaders may denounce 'Don't Say Gay' bill Wednesday

The Palm Beach County School Board on Wednesday evening could officially denounce the controversial so-called "Don't Say Gay" education bill that's working its way through the Florida Legislature.

School board members are scheduled to meet at 5 p.m. and vote to send a letter to state legislators, voicing their "displeasure" with HB 1557 and SB 1834, both officially called the "Parental Rights In Education" measure.

The bills ban "instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity" in kindergarten through third grade, or in a "manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students."

Supporters argue the legislation gives parents more control over what their children learn in school, and also allows students to focus more on subjects like reading and math, and not gender identity.

The Palm Beach County School Board on Wednesday will vote to send a letter to Florida lawmakers, calling the bills "worrisome" and saying they "threaten the ideals of inclusion."

In the letter, Superintendent Mike Burke and all seven school board members said they "stand firmly against any legislation that would compromise acceptance and respect for our students based on race, religion, ethnicity, disability, sexual orientation, gender identity, or any other demographic targeted for discriminatory exclusion."

The group added in the letter that "LGBTQ matters are conversations for older students" and are not discussed in primary grades — meaning elementary school — within the School District of Palm Beach County.

READ THE LETTER:

The full Florida House of Representatives is scheduled to vote on HB 1557 on Thursday. The Senate version still has several committees to go through.

In order for the ban to take effect, both chambers would have to approve the measure before the current legislative session ends on March 11.

If approved, the curriculum changes would go into effect on July 1.

