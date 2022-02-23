Advertisement

Precautionary boil water notice issued for some Riviera Beach residents

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 10:26 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
A precautionary boil water notice is in effect for some residents in Riviera Beach beginning Tuesday.

According to the City of Riviera Beach, the notice has been issued due to a low-pressure valve.

The addresses affected by the boil water notice include Seabird Way: 2001, 2010, 2020, 2051 and 2107.

Affected residents must bring to a boil all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth and washing dishes, or use bottled water as an alternative.

For more information, contact the Utility Special District at 561-845-4185 or 561-845-4187 or visit the city's website.

