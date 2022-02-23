Advertisement

Ross Mathews’ Dragtastic Bubbly Brunch coming to Palm Beach Improv

Drew Berry More Show, RuPauls Drag Race, and keeping off the pounds
By T.A. Walker
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 2:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - Ross Mathews is best known for being the bubbly gay intern on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno back in the day. Now he’s on RuPaul’s drag race and a moderator on the Drew Berrymore Show weekdays at 10 a.m. on Fox 29.

Ross’s Dragtastic Bubbly Brunches

Ross is in South Florida this weekend with his Dragtastic Bubbly Brunch.  There is one show at the Dania Beach Improv on Saturday and at the Palm Beach improv on Sunday.  Tickets start at $30 Plus tax fee and a two drink minimum.

“It is a 360 experience. Everyone’s in the splash zone. We do it safe. We do it fun, and we just sort of shut the door on the outside world and have fun.  Remember fun,?” said Ross.

Each performance is different pulling new acts from all over the country and local queens as well.  “Well there you know there are so many [drag queens to choose from] now from 14 seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

Ross says Joey Jay will be at this weekend’s performances, “And we highlight local Queens we find the best of the best we come through Instagram we talk to sources we talk to people and that and [we] like to stack the show differently everywhere so you never have a repeat. You know?,” Ross said.

About that Lady Gaga Story

