Sex offender who shot deputy killed in shootout with homeowner

A registered sex offender who authorities said shot a Taylor County deputy Tuesday night was killed in a shootout with a homeowner just hours later.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Gregory Ryan Miedema, 33, shot Deputy Troy Anderson at least three times during a traffic stop around 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Anderson was flown to UF Health Shands Hospital, where he's currently in stable condition.

Shortly after the shooting, a Florida Blue Alert was issued for Miedema, who's listed on a sex offender registry from the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office. The alert notifies the public when a law enforcement officer is killed, seriously hurt, or missing and a suspect is still at large.

Authorities said that, just hours later, Miedema broke into a home in nearby Dixie County around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday and exchanged gunfire with a homeowner.

"The homeowner stated he exchanged gunfire with an armed suspect after the suspect entered his home," Dixie County Sheriff Darby Butler said.

The FDLE said Miedema was shot and killed by the homeowner.

"This incident that occurred last evening with Deputy Anderson, as well as the incident that occurred in Dixie County at a private residence, was committed by the same individual," said FDLE Special Agent Mark Perez.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement posted on social media Wednesday morning that the Blue Alert had been canceled.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said Miedema was convicted in 2011 while serving the in the U.S. Army of lewd or lascivious battery, intercourse with a victim 12 to 15 years old, and possession of child pornography.

Miedema was sentenced to 78 months in federal prison followed by two months of probation.

