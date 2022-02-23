Advertisement

Stuart woman charged with 4 counts of attempted murder after hit-and-run

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A Stuart woman was arrested Tuesday after police say she struck four pedestrians and fled the scene.

The hit-and-run crash occurred Tuesday at the Fresh Market located at 2300 SE Ocean Blvd. in Stuart.

According to Stuart police, the driver, identified as Beatrice Bijoux, fled the scene before officers could arrive.

Sgt. John Reddick was able to locate Bijoux and her vehicle.

Based on the investigation and interviews, detectives believe Bijoux intentionally struck the pedestrians.

One of the pedestrians was flown to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center for treatment. The other three pedestrians suffered minor injuries and were not transported from the scene, officials said.

Bijoux was arrested on four counts of attempted murder.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

2 shot inside Taco Bell in West Palm Beach
Martin County man arrested for manslaughter in killings of pregnant wife, unborn child
Stuart woman charged with 4 counts of attempted murder after hit-and-run
Cash sales for single-family homes jump in Palm Beach County
Animal rescue worker dies after being attacked by dog in Broward County

Latest News

Florida Senate confirms Dr. Joe Ladapo as surgeon general
Volunteers needed at El Sol Resource Center in Jupiter
Boys & Girls Clubs expanding in Martin County
Pioneer Linens history still being sewn after 110 years of business