Volunteers needed at El Sol Resource Center in Jupiter

We have seen all help wanted signs all over the area.

It turns out, nonprofit organizations are also facing a shortage in people when it comes to volunteers.

One of the many organizations impacted is El Sol in Jupiter.

It held a volunteer fair Wednesday to help recruit people to lend their time.

Frank Wysocki has been a volunteer here at El Sol for five years.

He enjoys tending the community garden. But most all, interacting with those who come for help at the center.

“I love it. I love talking to people. I meet people from all over the world. In fact, some come from Siberia and Guatemala, South American countries and they’re happy to talk. They want to learn, and I am learning too,” said Wysocki.

Over in the kitchen volunteer orientation is underway for a new group.

Michele Shorts has volunteered since 2016.

“We make lunches for the workers,” said Shorts.

She is happy to be back giving back to the community after the pandemic but more help is always welcomed.

“We’re back in the kitchen, we’re back making lunches. We are trying to get breakfast/hot meals for the workers. So, we definitely need more volunteers at this time,” said Shorts.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, non-profit organizations are on track to return to pre-pandemic levels of employment.

But there's a big hole when it comes to volunteers.

“When COVID hit, a lot of nonprofits throughout the county experienced a real dip in their volunteers and that was understandable. Volunteers tend to be older and want to protect their health,” said David Roger, volunteer coordinator.

People who came to the fair learned about the needs.

El Sol needs volunteers to tutor students in all grades, kitchen staff and most of all, second language assistants.

“There were some volunteer services that never stopped throughout the pandemic,” said Rogers. “We are just at a position Now where we’re ready to bring back more volunteers and to add to our volunteer force.”

To learn about El Sol : https://friendsofelsol.org.

