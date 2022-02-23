Advertisement

Wellington to hold meeting regarding new golf cart rules

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 3:46 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Village of Wellington wants to make sure its residents are aware of the new golf cart ordinance that will soon be in effect.

The new golf cart ordinance takes effect March 28.

On Wednesday night, a special meeting will be held online for residents who own a golf cart or have plans to buy one.

RELATED: Wellington sets up new stop signs for golf cart ordinance

Participants will hear from village staff and the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office regarding the new golf cart guidelines.

The meeting will also include an opportunity for residents to ask questions and address any concerns.

The webinar starts at 6 p.m. To register, click here.

For those who are unable to attend, the meeting will be recorded and available on Wellington's Neighborhood Watch webpage.

