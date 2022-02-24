Deputies investigating shooting in Greenacres
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 11:56 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
One person was injured Wednesday evening after a shooting inside a restaurant in Greenacres, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.
The shooting occurred at El Valle Hondu-Mex restaurant located in the 4900 block of 10th Avenue.
Sheriff's spokeswoman Teri Barbera said one man was shot and taken to a hospital for treatment.
Detectives were investigating.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS.
