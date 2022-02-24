Deputies investigating shooting in Greenacres

One person is injured after a shooting in a restaurant in Greenacres Wednesday evening, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the shooting occurred at the El Valle Hondumex Restaurant located in the 4900 block of 10th Ave.

According to PSBO, one man was shot and transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Detectives are en route to the scene to investigate further.

Anyone with information is urged to contact crime stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

