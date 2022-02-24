Advertisement

Kurt Kitayama grabs early lead at Honda Classic

Kurt Kitayama hits from the ninth tee during the first round of the Honda Classic golf...
Kurt Kitayama hits from the ninth tee during the first round of the Honda Classic golf tournament, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 3:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Kurt Kitayama came into the Honda Classic with 25 previous appearances on the PGA Tour, most of them ending by missing the cut. He's on track to do a bit better this week.

Kitayama — ranked No. 289 in the world — was nearly flawless at PGA National on Thursday, shooting a 6-under 64 to take an early one-shot lead over Rory Sabbatini at the Honda Classic.

It was Kitayama's best score in 69 rounds on the PGA Tour, fueled by a career-best run of four consecutive birdies on his second nine.

