Advertisement

Port St. Lucie teen drives, chips, putts her way to Augusta

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 1:46 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Fourteen year old Angela Nip spends most of her time on the golf course, four to five hours a day perfecting her craft.

“A few adjustments in my swing but that’s about it,” said Angela Nip.

Some may say it’s a family affair, because where she is, big sister Gloria is usually not far behind.

“We’re very close we do everything together,” explained Angela Nip.

Driving, chipping and putting— all skills that are the namesake of the competition that has earned both sisters attention across the country with resumes and accolades to match.

”Ever since my sister made it like I’ve always wanted to there on my own,” Angela Nip said.

Give it time, they’re a little more than a year apart in age but otherwise couldn’t be any closer.

First came Gloria and now Angela is the finalist in the prestigious competition and headed to the Augusta Nationals to compete in the Drive Chip Putt Challenge the week before the Masters.

“It’s cool, because I’m following in her footsteps she did it first and hopefully I can do it like the way she did,” said Angela Nip.

It consists of three balls for each skill but for the Nips it’s about family and a journey that has spanned from mainland China to the Treasure Coast.

“I miss China but if I didn’t leave I wouldn’t have met a lot of these people here,” said Angela Nip.

Their thanks goes to family and the game bringing them all together.

“It’s everything actually,” said Gloria Nip, “I’ve been playing since I was three and I’ve been competing with my brothers and sister a lot.”

Two sisters leaving behind a legacy of practice and hard work paying off.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Belle Glade man dies after dump truck falls into canal
Martin County man arrested for manslaughter in killings of pregnant wife, unborn child
Stuart woman charged with 4 counts of attempted murder after hit-and-run
Palm Beach County cheerleading coach sent explicit texts to 14-year-old, police say
Sex offender who shot deputy killed in shootout with homeowner

Latest News

Florida candidate caught on camera threatening officer's job
Video shows bicyclist cling to North Palm bridge as it rises
Florida's governor speaks at Conservative Political Action Conference
Wellington designer focuses on diversity in fashion industry