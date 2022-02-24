Port St. Lucie teen drives, chips, putts her way to Augusta

Fourteen year old Angela Nip spends most of her time on the golf course, four to five hours a day perfecting her craft.

“A few adjustments in my swing but that’s about it,” said Angela Nip.

Some may say it’s a family affair, because where she is, big sister Gloria is usually not far behind.

“We’re very close we do everything together,” explained Angela Nip.

Driving, chipping and putting— all skills that are the namesake of the competition that has earned both sisters attention across the country with resumes and accolades to match.

”Ever since my sister made it like I’ve always wanted to there on my own,” Angela Nip said.

Give it time, they’re a little more than a year apart in age but otherwise couldn’t be any closer.

First came Gloria and now Angela is the finalist in the prestigious competition and headed to the Augusta Nationals to compete in the Drive Chip Putt Challenge the week before the Masters.

“It’s cool, because I’m following in her footsteps she did it first and hopefully I can do it like the way she did,” said Angela Nip.

It consists of three balls for each skill but for the Nips it’s about family and a journey that has spanned from mainland China to the Treasure Coast.

“I miss China but if I didn’t leave I wouldn’t have met a lot of these people here,” said Angela Nip.

Their thanks goes to family and the game bringing them all together.

“It’s everything actually,” said Gloria Nip, “I’ve been playing since I was three and I’ve been competing with my brothers and sister a lot.”

Two sisters leaving behind a legacy of practice and hard work paying off.

Scripps Only Content 2022