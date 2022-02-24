Advertisement

South Fla. residents from Ukraine react to Russian invasion

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
South Florida residents with ties to Ukraine are sharing their thoughts after Russian began invading Ukraine on Thursday.

In front of the Euro Market on Okeechobee Boulevard near West Palm Beach, two women from Odessa, Ukraine, named Lana and Angela, talked about a difficult day.

"Very upset, I did not sleep all night," Lana said.

"Same thing, it's my family. Two sons, we don't sleep," Angela said.

A local citizen stands between debris of his house following Ukrainian shelling in the...
A local citizen stands between debris of his house following Ukrainian shelling in the territory controlled by pro-Russian militants, eastern Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russian troops have launched a three-pronged assault on Ukraine that opened with air and missile strikes on Ukrainian military facilities and included ground troops invading from Crimea.

The two women watched the Russian invasion on television.

The images only heighten their worry for friends and family caught in the middle of it all.

"They have internet connections. People are very scared and very upset, and they don't know what to do," Lana said.

For now, those lines of communications are still open despite the bombing and missiles of Russia's invading army.

The invasion is coming at the orders of Russian President Vladimir Putin. It is being viewed as an attempt to wipe out any identity that Ukrainians have in their own country and to make it a part of Russia.

When the two women were asked about what they thought of Putin, both women were silent.

"It's a really nice, beautiful very friendly country, and they have very nice people," Lana said. "It's really incredible to see what's going on right now."

