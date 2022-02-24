Advertisement

Wellington designer focuses on diversity in fashion industry

By Alex Hagan
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 10:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In her Wellington home, she’s usually giving life to her next great design.

"I'm sketching the one piece," said J'Lysa Wilson. "It's a popular one. I love, love, love color."

She is the founder of Clem Swimwear.

"Clem Swimwear is named after my late aunt. She is the person who taught me how to sew," said Wilson. "Started in 2016, but I didn't officially launch until 2019. Since the pandemic and the Black Lives Matter movement, it has really soared."

It has soared as a brand providing unique swimwear for women.

"I created Clem Swimwear for the women who want something, who want unique swimwear, but for a curvier body," said Wilson, who tries to release five new styles per year.

They are styles grabbing the attention of celebrities around the country.

"I gasped. I screamed," said Wilson. "I was like, what? Like, Gabrielle Union, she's wearing my swimsuit."

Wilson always knew she wanted to be a designer since she was a little girl. Now her dream has come true as she strives to include her perspective in the industry.

"Diversity in the fashion industry is underrepresented," said Wilson. "From corporate level it is extremely unrepresented, and my goal is always to change that because that's how we level the playing field. That's how we create equitable economic growth."

While it hasn't been an easy road to success, the long hours she's put in her office and her aunt's inspiration help guide her.

"I'm moving forward and I'm pushing forward and I'm not letting anyone tell me what I can't do because I know that I'm capable of doing it," said Wilson.

Wilson has been featured in Essence and Cosmopolitan magazines. Her goal is to go global with her brand.

