2 women make history at the Honda Classic

Two women are making history at the Honda Classic this year as the first female starters to ever announce at the event.

Roxanne Jean and Terry Wirth are both excited about what this means for women down the road.

"Now I start to realize that I'm the first woman," Jean said. "I hope that its the beginning of something because this is a men world, and we bring the feminine energy."

Starters announce each of the players' names when they tee off to start their round.

Wirth, a Florida native, said this is something she's dreamed of since the day she started volunteering.

"First time starter, longtime volunteer," she said. "Everybody keeps coming up to me and saying hello, and I'm like I've been here for so long. But now I'm being noticed."

Wirth began volunteering at the Honda Classic 14 years ago.

Jean has a different story.

"Somebody didn't show up. They said do you want to try it? We'll give you two shots. If you miss it you're out. And I said okay. And I tried it and I was very comfortable, and I did the whole tournament," she said.

There's no doubt this was not an easy path to pave.

"Make sure all you information is accurate. Announce the players' names correctly. Because you want to, we're under the spotlight and we want to make sure we do the greatest job we possibly can," Jean said. "I could put 8 hours, maybe more, even 16 hours on that, only for the names pronunciation."

But this could pave the way for countless others like them.

Roxanne Jean will also be announcing Saturday.

You can catch her on the 1st tee starting first thing in the morning.

