Amazon driver alerts homeowner to busted pipe, saving her thousands in potential damages

By Bridget Chavez and Debra Dolan
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 3:42 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
OREGON CITY, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) – A woman in Oregon credits her Amazon delivery driver for saving her thousands of dollars in potential damages after he notified her while she was at work that a pipe had burst outside of her home.

Her Ring camera caught it on video and shows the man knocking, leaving a video message and calling her to let her know what happened.

Holly Hampton told KPTV it was only 25 degrees that day, so any water would have frozen and caused major damage.

Hampton says because the delivery driver notified her, she was able to call the city, a plumber and a landscaper on the way home from work so everyone needed was ready to go when she arrived.

Hampton wants to make sure the driver is recognized because the situation could have been much worse.

“It may be a small gesture for him but that could have easily been tens of thousands of dollars worth of repairs for me,” she said.

Hampton let Amazon know what her driver did as well in hopes of getting him recognized at work.

Copyright 2022 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

