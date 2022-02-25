Black female attorneys in Palm Beach County raising the bar, making history

More than two dozen female attorneys in Palm Beach County are raising the bar and making history. They formed the first Black woman lawyer association in the country. The association is named after Sheree Davis Cunningham, the first Black woman judge to serve in Palm Beach County.

At a time when women's rights and racial issues are climaxing, members say this sisterhood is essential.

According to a national study, fewer than 2% of law firm partners in the United States are Black. Only 5% of lawyers are Black.

The Sheree Davis Cunningham Black Women Lawyers Association (SDCBWLA) seeks to provide support, mentorship and guidance to its members to balance inequities, provide tools to address issues of bias and provide a foundation for members to be successful through primarily an organization for women of color, membership is not exclusive.

Many legal giants attended Thursday's office installation at the 4th District Court of Appeals in Downtown West Palm Beach.

Among some of the notables, were retired Florida Supreme Court Justice Peggy Quince and immediate past president of the National Bar Association, CK Hoffler.

