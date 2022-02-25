Advertisement

Black female attorneys in Palm Beach County raising the bar, making history

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 7:16 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

More than two dozen female attorneys in Palm Beach County are raising the bar and making history. They formed the first Black woman lawyer association in the country. The association is named after Sheree Davis Cunningham, the first Black woman judge to serve in Palm Beach County.

At a time when women's rights and racial issues are climaxing, members say this sisterhood is essential.

According to a national study, fewer than 2% of law firm partners in the United States are Black. Only 5% of lawyers are Black.

The Sheree Davis Cunningham Black Women Lawyers Association (SDCBWLA) seeks to provide support, mentorship and guidance to its members to balance inequities, provide tools to address issues of bias and provide a foundation for members to be successful through primarily an organization for women of color, membership is not exclusive.

Many legal giants attended Thursday's office installation at the 4th District Court of Appeals in Downtown West Palm Beach.

Among some of the notables, were retired Florida Supreme Court Justice Peggy Quince and immediate past president of the National Bar Association, CK Hoffler.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Belle Glade man dies after dump truck falls into canal
Stuart woman charged with 4 counts of attempted murder after hit-and-run
Martin County man arrested for manslaughter in killings of pregnant wife, unborn child
Palm Beach County cheerleading coach sent explicit texts to 14-year-old, police say
Sex offender who shot deputy killed in shootout with homeowner

Latest News

Brooks, Chase Koepka recall early memories of Honda Classic, WPTV
Boynton Beach Library preserving local Black history
Legality questioned during public hearing over new DCF rule
Autism Speaks Palm Beach Walk coming March 6