Walt Disney World Resort’s newest attraction, Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, is set to debut on March 1, 2022.

It's an immersive two-day experience aboard a cruise in space where guests choose their own adventure.

WFLX NewsChannel 5′s T.A. Walker chooses his own adventure on Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser

First Look: Inside the Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser at Disney

"Because we think it's so important that you be able to make the decisions for how your story is going to unfold, and then see the ramifications of those choices over the course of the two days," said Ann Marrow Johnson, the executive producer and executive creative director for the project.

The project's designers said you can play as much or as little as you want.

"You're not just watching a story unfold," said Johnson. "It's not a movie. You get to participate and you get to participate in whatever way you want to. So whether that means — just kind of kicking back with a cocktail, or igniting the spark of the resistance, helping maintain order with the First Order, or getting all dressed up and you know, being [your] Star Wars finest."

With the infinite possibilities guests can choose on their trip the creators of the project said they had to plan, plan and plan some more.

"There's definitely a lot of whiteboarding and brainstorming that goes into this," said Bryce Schulte, who is an interior designer with Walt Disney Imagineering. "You know, onboard the Halcyon Star Cruiser, you are really in charge of your own adventure. So what's great about it is that, you know, you can board the Starcruiser with your party, and by the end of it all have completely different experiences."

On the voyage, the suspension of disbelief is never broken. Cast members stay in character, and it feels like you are playing Star Wars on a movie set.

There are several activities during your voyage, from lightsaber training and escape-room style missions to culinary delights (including blue shrimp). There is even a luxury story onboard so guests can get into the character of their choosing.

