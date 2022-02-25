Advertisement

Jupiter coffee shop helping artist in Haiti

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 11:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A Jupiter coffee shop is helping a metal artist in Haiti.

"I need coffee" coffee shop is a hidden little gem. When Dan Moretz and his wife Catherine bought the place a few years back, they went looking for a coffee that would intrigue the taste buds.

"We had a conversation together and we said, 'hey, Jamaican blue coffee is some of the best coffee in the world. I wonder where else nearby would have coffee similar to that with similar mountain ranges and things.' And that's how we got interested in Haitian coffee," said Dan.

A quick Google search and Dan found "Singing Rooster," a nonprofit supporting Haiti's small coffee producers.

"A large portion of the coffee sales goes back to the Haitian farmers themselves. Two-thirds of each bag of roasted coffee the organization sells goes back to the farmers, which is a very, very high wage in the coffee industry," he said.

Dan.PNG
Dan.PNG

When Dan read a monthly e-letter about the tough times a local metal artist in Haiti was dealing with, Dan and his wife did something about it.

"I couldn't sit there and read that and not feel a responsibility or maybe a need to help this particular individual. I mean, it came out to be $420 for the entire year," he said.

WPTV spoke with the artist named Gonzalez through video conferencing from Haiti.

"I don't have a way to explain the generosity because for the moment it is the biggest thing for us to find someone to help us," he said.

By not having to worry about paying rent for his studio, Gonzalez can now employ several people. He spoke directly to Dan, a man he had never met.

"When you help me, you help everyone inside my neighborhood. You make the biggest thing for me," Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez.PNG
Gonzalez.PNG

Dan had kind words of his own for Gonzalez.

"Thank you so much. It's my family's pleasure and I hope to meet you one day," he said.

Gonzalez said what Dan and his wife Catherine have done to help him brings hope at a time he needed it the most.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Florida candidate caught on camera threatening officer's job
Stuart woman charged with 4 counts of attempted murder after hit-and-run
Video shows bicyclist cling to North Palm bridge as it rises
Black female attorneys in Palm Beach County raising the bar, making history

Latest News

School district provides faster, more reliable internet to Belle Glade students
Sungjae Im, of South Korea, hits from the 16th tee during the first round of the Honda Classic...
Aces, divots and eagles from opening day of 2022 Honda Classic
Missing Royal Palm Beach boy found safe, officials say
1 dead, at least 6 injured after car crashes into Miami Beach restaurant