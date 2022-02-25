Advertisement

One dead, at least six injured after car crashes into Miami Beach restaurant

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 9:03 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

An elderly woman's car accelerated into a restaurant Thursday night, killing one person and hospitalizing others, officials said.

At 6:03 p.m., paramedics and police officers responded to Call Me Gaby, an Italian restaurant at 22 Washington Ave., Miami Beach police posted on Twitter.

The woman was attempting to parallel park outside the restaurant but instead accelerated into the outdoor cafe area, striking several tables, according to police.

Seven people were transported to the hospital, but one died, police said.

A witness told WPLG-TV a child was among the victims.

Miami Beach police tweeted for the public to avoid the area, which was closed due to the investigation.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Stuart woman charged with 4 counts of attempted murder after hit-and-run
Belle Glade man dies after dump truck falls into canal
Florida candidate caught on camera threatening officer's job
Martin County man arrested for manslaughter in killings of pregnant wife, unborn child
Palm Beach County cheerleading coach sent explicit texts to 14-year-old, police say

Latest News

1 dead, at least 6 injured after car crashes into Miami Beach restaurant
Brooks, Chase Koepka recall early memories of Honda Classic, WPTV
Black female attorneys in Palm Beach County raising the bar, making history
Boynton Beach Library preserving local Black history