Advertisement

Wanted: Man who allegedly stole $1M worth of COVID-19 tests

This image provided by the Santa Ana Police Department shows Carlitos Peralta. Authorities are...
This image provided by the Santa Ana Police Department shows Carlitos Peralta. Authorities are seeking Carlitos Peralta, a Southern California warehouse manager who is accused of stealing more than $1 million worth of COVID-19 tests from his employer's clinic.(Santa Ana (Calif.) Police Department via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 10:51 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say they are seeking a Southern California warehouse manager who is accused of stealing more than $1 million worth of COVID-19 tests from his employer’s clinic.

Santa Ana police say 33-year-old Carlitos Peralta had access to his employer’s shipping and delivery system.

His employer has seven warehouses nationwide that are used to store and ship COVID-19 tests to customers that include clinics, pop-up testing sites, schools and hotels.

Police say Peralta diverted nearly 100 separate shipments from multiple warehouses to his home.

The police department asked the public Thursday to contact the agency with information about his whereabouts.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stuart woman charged with 4 counts of attempted murder after hit-and-run
Belle Glade man dies after dump truck falls into canal
Florida candidate caught on camera threatening officer's job
Martin County man arrested for manslaughter in killings of pregnant wife, unborn child
Palm Beach County cheerleading coach sent explicit texts to 14-year-old, police say

Latest News

A damaged Ukrainian military facility in the aftermath of Russian shelling outside Mariupol,...
Russia presses invasion to outskirts of Ukrainian capital
School district provides faster, more reliable internet to Belle Glade students
Sungjae Im, of South Korea, hits from the 16th tee during the first round of the Honda Classic...
Aces, divots and eagles from opening day of 2022 Honda Classic
Skid steer chase
Witnesses describe commotion of stolen skid steer pursuit in Wisconsin neighborhood