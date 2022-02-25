WPTV Treasure Coast News debuts Saturday at 7 p.m.

Beginning Saturday, February 26 at 7 p.m. WPTV will air a weekly half-hour newscast focusing on the Treasure Coast.

WPTV Treasure Coast News will feature the big headlines of the week, breaking news, weather, sports and more in Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River and Okeechobee counties.

WPTV's Meghan McRoberts will anchor the newscast and will be joined by WPTV's Treasure Coast reporter Derek Lowe, as well as contributions from WSTU, the TCPalm, ESPN 106.3-FM and WPSL.

The newscast will be broadcast on TV and simulcast live on the WPTV app on Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV and your mobile device.

McRoberts spoke with Adam Neal of TC Palm about what viewers can expect from the newscast.

"It's exciting that we can take our longstanding partnership and really focus on the Treasure Coast and hopefully provide more content to our readers," Neal said.

Scripps Only Content 2022