Aces, divots and eagles from second day of 2022 Honda Classic

The second day of the Honda Classic is in the books, highlighted by a special visitor from Tallahassee.

Gov. Ron DeSantis stopped by PGA National Resort & Spa on Friday to award Barbara Nicklaus with Florida's Medal of Freedom. Nicklaus, along with her husband, legendary golfer Jack Nicklaus, founded the Nicklaus Children's Health Care Foundation, which helps families receive world-class pediatric care.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis presents Medal of Freedom to Barbara Nicklaus at Honda Classic

Prior to presenting the award, DeSantis toured the Champion Course at PGA National, watching the Honda Classic with other spectators from his perch at the world-famous "Bear Trap." He was accompanied by his son, Mason, who's a budding golfer himself.

DeSantis helped Mason see over the railing so they could watch some of the world's top golfers compete on the course's back nine.

Speaking of the world's top golfers, Jupiter resident Daniel Berger, ranked No. 21, took a three-shot lead halfway through the tournament, finishing ahead of first-round leader Kit Kitayama, who ended the day tied for second at 7 under with Chris Kirk (68).

Daniel Berger lines up a putt on the 15th green during the second round of the Honda Classic golf tournament, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

Berger appeared right at home in what amounts to a home tournament for him, playing just a short drive away from his Jupiter residence.

Louis Oosthuizen, the highest-ranked player in the field at No. 13 in the world, rallied for a 65. That's 10 shots better than his opening round. He got to even-par 140.

History was also made Friday as Roxanne Jean and Terry Wirth became the first female starters to ever announce at the PGA Tour event. Jean will get her second shot at the gig Saturday morning at the first tee.

Remember, you can watch all the action from the Honda Classic this Saturday and Sunday on WPTV.

