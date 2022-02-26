All Russian vodka removed from Jupiter restaurant group

Football legend-turned-South Florida restaurateur Joe Namath and his business partner Charles Modica want to do their part to show their displeasure over the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

They've removed all Russian vodka from the four restaurants at Charlie & Joe's at Love Street.

"We gotta get a message over there to the people to get on their leader Putin and let him know they're doing the wrong thing," said Namath.

Charlie & Joe's at Love Street recently marked its first anniversary.

Partners Charlie Modica (left) and Joe Namath (right) with the Jupiter Lighthouse behind them.

