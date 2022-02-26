Advertisement

All Russian vodka removed from Jupiter restaurant group

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 6:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Football legend-turned-South Florida restaurateur Joe Namath and his business partner Charles Modica want to do their part to show their displeasure over the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

They've removed all Russian vodka from the four restaurants at Charlie & Joe's at Love Street.

"We gotta get a message over there to the people to get on their leader Putin and let him know they're doing the wrong thing," said Namath.

Charlie & Joe's at Love Street recently marked its first anniversary.

Partners Charlie Modica (left) and Joe Namath (right) with the Jupiter Lighthouse behind them.
Partners Charlie Modica (left) and Joe Namath (right) with the Jupiter Lighthouse behind them.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Black female attorneys in Palm Beach County raising the bar, making history
Florida's coronavirus cases rise 25,390, deaths up 888 vs. 1,330 in week
Woman fatally stabbed in Port St. Lucie
Video shows bicyclist cling to North Palm bridge as it rises

Latest News

Protesters object to 'Don't Say Gay' bill in Stuart
Daniel Berger hits from the 17th tee during the third round of the Honda Classic golf...
Berger in full control entering final round of Honda Classic
Man riding electric scooter killed in hit-and-run crash
Early voting begins in Palm Beach County