Boynton Beach police searching for missing 13-year-old girl
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 11:41 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Boynton Beach police are searching for a missing girl.
Kate Roberts, 13, left her home on Sealofts Drive at 8 p.m. Friday and has not returned.
She is 5' 4" tall and weighs about 100 lbs. with brown eyes and long black box braids.
She was last seen wearing a black tank top, gray sweatpants, and white sneakers.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts are asked to call Boynton Beach Police at 561-732-8116.
