Advertisement

Man riding electric scooter killed in hit-and-run crash

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 12:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A man riding an electric scooter was killed in a hit-and-run crash Friday in St. Lucie County.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, an unidentified man from Fairfax, Virginia was riding a two-wheeled electric scooter southbound on A1A, south of Breakers Landing, just north of Fort Pierce at 9:35 p.m.

An unknown vehicle traveling southbound on A1A failed to observe the man on the scooter and struck him from behind.

The victim came to rest in the southbound travel lane of A1A and died as a result of his injuries.

After colliding with the victim, the suspect vehicle continued traveling southbound without stopping.

The case is pending investigation.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Black female attorneys in Palm Beach County raising the bar, making history
Florida's coronavirus cases rise 25,390, deaths up 888 vs. 1,330 in week
Woman fatally stabbed in Port St. Lucie
Video shows bicyclist cling to North Palm bridge as it rises

Latest News

Early voting begins in Palm Beach County
Boynton Beach police searching for missing 13-year-old girl
Christiaan Bezuidenhout, of South Africa, hits from the rough onto the third green during the...
Business or pleasure? It’s a combo at the Honda Classic
Woman fatally stabbed in Port St. Lucie