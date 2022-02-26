Man riding electric scooter killed in hit-and-run crash

A man riding an electric scooter was killed in a hit-and-run crash Friday in St. Lucie County.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, an unidentified man from Fairfax, Virginia was riding a two-wheeled electric scooter southbound on A1A, south of Breakers Landing, just north of Fort Pierce at 9:35 p.m.

An unknown vehicle traveling southbound on A1A failed to observe the man on the scooter and struck him from behind.

The victim came to rest in the southbound travel lane of A1A and died as a result of his injuries.

After colliding with the victim, the suspect vehicle continued traveling southbound without stopping.

The case is pending investigation.

