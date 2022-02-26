Palm Beach County Jewish community supporting Ukraine

Russia's forces continue to advance in Ukraine while Russia's invasion is being condemned globally, including half a world away in Palm Beach County.

At a retirement community in Lantana, Rabbi Barry Silver expresses his concern for the people of Ukraine. Like so many, he's calling for the invasion to end.

"On this Shabbat, we stand here in solidarity. Our words are meaningless unless they're translated into action," he said.

The Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach shares in that message. The organization said there is a Jewish community of more than 200,000 people in the Eastern European country.

"Thirty-seven thousand of whom are elderly and live below the poverty line there and depend on our partner organizations every day for food and health, medicine, care," CEO Matt Levin said.

Levin said the federation has set up an emergency donation mailbox to collect money to assist Ukrainian Jews in the most difficult of times.

"It goes directly to the humanitarian resources on the ground. It goes to the JDC and the Jewish agency both of which have a role to play in helping, assisting, moving people, potentially getting people out of harm's way. If possible, get people to immigrate out if they want to go," he said.

