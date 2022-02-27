Families enjoy the Honda Classic during family day

Saturday at the Honda Classic was filled some of golf's youngest fans as day three of the tournament was family day.

"You can be together, and you can like play," said young golf fan Logan Johnson.

"Just having that togetherness, to have that sense of community and family day together, it's unbelievable and it's something we're really proud that we can actually come out and experience together," said Logan's dad, Philip Johnson.

For the Johnsons, family day at the Honda Classic is a tradition they want to start with their young children and, of course, teach them all about golf.

"You see a lot of different families, a lot of different people walking around. It truly is an amazing sight just to have everybody together here in spirit to watch golfers and have a lot of fun," said Philip Johnson.

Family day was also a day for children from Nicklaus Children's Hospital to go outside and simply be a kid.

"Just have a great time, we're so happy we can help you, and anything we can do to provide the best medical care ever we're here to do it," said Barbara Nicklaus, chairman of the Nicklaus Children's Health Care Foundation.

The Honda Classic has given over $55 million to national and local charities like the Nicklaus Children's Health Care Foundation.

"It's a giving back tournament and Honda (Classic) does a great job," said Nicklaus.

The Nicklaus Children's Hospital Foundation was founded in 1982 and is South Florida's only freestanding children's hospital.

According to numbers from 2019, has over 250,000 children visit their hospitals every year.

The Honda Classic also had face paint, games and other family favorites.

Children received souvenir golf balls for them to meet and get signed by their favorite golfers.

Any child age 15 or younger can attend the Honda Classic for free with a ticketed adult from Wednesday through Sunday.

