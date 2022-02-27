Advertisement

Fundraiser held for girl batting cancer in Port St. Lucie

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 12:01 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
An 8-year-old girl in Port St. Lucie is getting a big boost of support from her community.

Arya Stockstill has been battling leukemia since her diagnosis in October.

On Saturday a group of realtors at Keller Williams welcomed anyone in the community to help raise money for her.

Arya's aunt works in the industry and helped pull everyone together to support Arya's ongoing treatments, which are anticipated to total in the millions of dollars.

That's on top of the costs associated with keeping the family's bills paid and time off work for family members to be with Arya in the hospital.

"I've got my son here with me so I think any parent just wants to help, somebody who is going through all of that, again the community just wanted to do something nice," said Anthony Addorisio, team leader with Keller Williams.

"I’m not surprised at all. I have lived in in Port St. Lucie almost my whole life and I have always felt that our community was amazing. None of us can heal her but we can help her and support her," said Arya's aunt, Megan Keith.

The fundraiser comes just a few weeks after Port St. Lucie Police also held a fundraiser for her.

Arya is in remission according to her family, but the next big step starts Monday when she begins the bone marrow transplant process.

