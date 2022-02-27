Advertisement

Protesters object to 'Don't Say Gay' bill in Stuart

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 7:51 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Protesters in Stuart expressed their opinions on the "Don't Say Gay" bill on Saturday.

They met at the Roosevelt Bridge in Stuart to denounce the controversial legislation.

House Bill 1557 and Senate Bill 1834, official known as the 'Parental Rights in Education' bill, but commonly known as the 'Don't Say Gay' bill, has stirred a lot of emotion.

The House bill was passed on Thursday.

The bills would ban instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade, or in a "manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students."

Many in opposition say they fear it could act as a ban on lessons on LGBTQ history and discussions of identity.

