Hundreds gather for rally in support of Ukraine

The world has been coming out to show their support for Ukraine as Russia causes havoc overseas.

Native Ukrainian Anton Grytsenko is now a resident of Boca Raton. His mother and brother are still in Ukraine.

They're under a curfew and are in and out of bomb shelters.

"I slept for one to two hours every day now. All of us are very worried, and our relatives in Ukraine, they are scared," said Grytsenko. "The Ukrainian people, they don't want to be in a state of war."

Grytsenko gathered allies Sunday in Boca Raton for a rally in solidarity.

Native Ukrainian Anton Grytsenko now lives in Boca Raton, but his mother and brother are still in Ukraine.

About 400 people gathered outside the Spanish River Athletic Park and then lined the streets with flags and banners.

"It was really amazing. We didn't expect that. All Ukrainians want to live in peace with their families," said Grytsenko. "We really appreciate the help of the United States because the United States is the greatest friend of Ukraine now in the modern world."

A caravan of cars then drove around Boca Raton and into Delray Beach.

"I want to assure you, Ukraine will win this war and Ukraine was, is and will be an independent state," said Grytsenko.

As his family fights for survival overseas, he wants them to know South Florida is Ukraine strong.

"We will do everything what we can to do to support you, to support your fight for freedom, for freedom of Ukraine," said Grytsenko.

There was also a rally for Ukraine in Tallahassee on Sunday.

Meanwhile, organizers in Boca Raton are hoping to host another rally next weekend.

Scripps Only Content 2022