Advertisement

On-duty police officer accused of selling cocaine from patrol car, DEA says

The DEA said the confidential source gave Rodriguez $2,600 in cash for about 56 grams of cocaine.
The DEA said the confidential source gave Rodriguez $2,600 in cash for about 56 grams of cocaine.(Live 5/File)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 10:27 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (Gray News) – A police officer in North Carolina is accused of trafficking drugs while on duty in his patrol car.

According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, Kevin Rodriguez, 33, with the Raleigh Police Department, allegedly met with a confidential source for a drug exchange on Jan. 24, 2022.

Rodriguez was in his marked Raleigh Police Department patrol car and was carrying his duty firearm at the time.

The DEA said the confidential source gave Rodriguez $2,600 in cash for about 56 grams of cocaine.

Rodriguez was charged with distribution of a quantity of cocaine and possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking crime.

He faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 5 years in prison if convicted, and a maximum of life in prison.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bridge tenders disciplined for sleeping on job, refusing to let emergency vehicles pass
Daughter of Ray Charles reflects on father’s influence in West Palm Beach
Florida’s governor awards $750,000 infrastructure grant to Fellsmere
Port St. Lucie deploys city workers to help alleviate trash pickup delays
Bridge tender investigated for manslaughter in woman’s death

Latest News

President Joe Biden delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at...
LIVE: In State of the Union, Biden vows to check Russian aggression, fight inflation
In talks that began Monday, the sides met for a 12th time in a session that started after 1...
MLB cancels opening day after sides fail to end lockout
The destruction in Kharkiv is seen after Tuesday's bombing.
Russian forces escalate attacks on Ukraine’s civilian areas
President Joe Biden vowed in his first State of the Union address Tuesday night to check...
Biden: new ban on Russian aircraft, US airspace
Los Angeles school children run to see a giant puppet porcupine named Percy at Elysian Park in...
LOOK: World’s largest puppet unveiled for San Diego Zoo