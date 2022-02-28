Trump easily wins CPAC 2024 straw poll, DeSantis wins secondary poll

Former President Donald Trump easily won a straw poll at the country’s top conservative conference Sunday.

Among attendees as the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, 59% said they would vote for Trump if the 2024 Republican primary were held today.

It's a modest improvement of about 4 percentage points since last year's CPAC Florida straw poll.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis came in second in the straw poll with 28% support, about seven points higher than last year.

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo came in a distant third with 2% of the vote.

In a 2024 Republican primary without Trump, the straw poll had DeSantis at 61% of CPAC attendees, followed by Pompeo and Donald Trump Jr., who each picked up 6% support.

While at CPAC, Trump gave his strongest indication yet that he intends to run in 2024 during a nearly 90-minute speech on Saturday night.

“We did it twice, and we’ll do it again,” Trump said, falsely claiming that he won the 2020 election. “We’re going to be doing it again a third time.”

