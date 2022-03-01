Advertisement

Arrest made in murder of 81-year-old Riviera Beach woman

By Monica Magalhaes
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 5:56 PM EST
Riviera Beach Police Department announced Tuesday the arrest of a man accused of murdering an 81-year-old woman.

Police said Willie L. Davis, also known as "New York," killed Mary McNeal, 81, during a robbery along Broadway Avenue on Jan. 31.

McNeal sustained fatal head injuries during the incident, officials said.

Davis has been charged with felony first-degree murder and robbery by sudden snatching without a weapon.

According to police, Davis was previously arrested on unrelated charges by the West Palm Beach Police Department.

