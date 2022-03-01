Advertisement

Man who defaced Pride crosswalk in Delray Beach pleads guilty

By Peter Burke
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 1:26 PM EST
A man who defaced an LGBTQ Pride crosswalk shortly after it was unveiled in Delray Beach has pleaded guilty.

Alexander Jerich, 20, pleaded guilty Tuesday to felony criminal mischief and reckless driving.

The multi-colored street art installation, located at Northeast First Street and Northeast Second Avenue, was unveiled to the public June 12, 2021.

Jerich was seen by witnesses doing what appeared to be an intentional burnout over the crosswalk two days later.

State Attorney Dave Aronberg said last year that Jerich was originally arrested on a hate-crime charge, but prosecutors did not move forward with it under the letter of the law.

"The law requires that the defendant select a specific victim based on sexual orientation," Aronberg said last August. "Since the Pride streetscape is the property of the city of Delray Beach, the city is the named victim."

Jerich, who was arrested days after the crime, is expected back in court in May when a sentencing date is determined.

