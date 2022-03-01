Slavic Kitchen in Fort Pierce raising money for Ukraine victims

There is a small church in Fort Pierce trying to do its part to help those in crisis thousands of miles away.

At St. Cyril and Methodius Byzantine Catholic Church, congregants and volunteers run the Slavic Kitchen.

Twice a week they pinch and prod while discussing the news of the day.

"My parents came from Ukraine. We had Christmas on January the 7th," said volunteer Margaret Timtishin. "I think about the tradition and the food and the people.”

Beyond trays of pierogi, people come from miles away for stuffed cabbage, kielbasa, and pastries.

The kitchen has long been the church’s main fundraiser. Now a lot of the money that’s coming in will be sent overseas to help those in need in Ukraine.

"We’re a well oiled machine," said voluneer Eileen Frank.

Frank was in Ukraine a few years ago.

"It was beautiful. The people are just kind and wonderful," Frank said.

It is a small congregation, so all hands are on deck. More hands would be welcome.

"So we’re able to do and help people who need our help," said Andy Perhach with the Slavic Kitchen.

The Slavic Kitchen is open Tuesdays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The church is also accepting cash donations.

