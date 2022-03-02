Advertisement

1 killed, 4 injured in shooting in Fort Pierce

By Monica Magalhaes
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 12:01 AM EST
One person was killed and four others injured following a dispute in Fort Pierce Tuesday evening, according to St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Ken Mascara said officers responded to the scene near U.S. 1 and Indrio Road.

Four patients were transported to a local hospital, two with gunshot wounds, the sheriff said. One person died as a result of their injuries.

Mascara said the incident appears to be isolated and the public is not in danger.

Detectives and crime scene investigators are at the scene investigating further.

No more information was immediately available.

