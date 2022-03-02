Bedner’s Market selling sunflowers to support Ukraine

Americans across the country have watched anxiously the past few days as the Russian invasion of Ukraine has created thousands of refugees.

Many Florida residents have wondered how they can help Ukrainians fleeing their homeland and support relief efforts.

A southern Palm Beach County farm and market is doing its part to assist those in need with a special promotion.

Saturday 03/05 & Sunday 03/06 Bedner's is donating 100% of Sunflower sales in both U-Pick and the stores to www.globalempowermentmission.org efforts to support refugees on from Ukraine. Posted by Bedner's Farm Fresh Market on Tuesday, March 1, 2022

The sunflower, Ukraine's national flower, has quickly become a global symbol of solidarity for the country currently fighting for its freedom.

So, Bedner's Farm Fresh Market near Boynton Beach, known for its fresh fruits and produce, is selling sunflowers to help those impacted by the ongoing war.

"Some of our customers had pointed out that this flower was tied to Ukraine, so we thought it was the perfect opportunity to make it go even further and help further," said farm owner Marie Bedner.

Both Saturday and Sunday, Bedner's is donating 100% of its sunflower sales to Global Empowerment Mission's efforts to support refugees from Ukraine.

"We see what they're going through, and so we felt the need that we needed to act in some way," Bedner said.

The farm has two acres filled with sunflowers, which they are selling for $5.

Global Empowerment is helping Ukrainian residents escape the country and assisting them with much-needed supplies.

Ukraine may be more than 5,700 miles away, but the two acres of land are proving to be a symbol of unity.

"To be able to come out and get beautiful flowers that brighten your home and do a little bit just from right here in Florida, for such an atrocity that’s happening, is a great way to spend a Saturday," said Nicole Vesz of West Palm Beach.

Bedner's Farm Fresh Market will also be hosting this event at their two other locations in West Palm Beach and Delray Beach.

