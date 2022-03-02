Advertisement

Bedner’s Market selling sunflowers to support Ukraine

By Linnie Supall
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 11:16 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Americans across the country have watched anxiously the past few days as the Russian invasion of Ukraine has created thousands of refugees.

Many Florida residents have wondered how they can help Ukrainians fleeing their homeland and support relief efforts.

A southern Palm Beach County farm and market is doing its part to assist those in need with a special promotion.

MORE: Crisis in Ukraine: here's how you can help

Saturday 03/05 & Sunday 03/06 Bedner's is donating 100% of Sunflower sales in both U-Pick and the stores to www.globalempowermentmission.org efforts to support refugees on from Ukraine.

Posted by Bedner's Farm Fresh Market on Tuesday, March 1, 2022

The sunflower, Ukraine's national flower, has quickly become a global symbol of solidarity for the country currently fighting for its freedom.

So, Bedner's Farm Fresh Market near Boynton Beach, known for its fresh fruits and produce, is selling sunflowers to help those impacted by the ongoing war.

"Some of our customers had pointed out that this flower was tied to Ukraine, so we thought it was the perfect opportunity to make it go even further and help further," said farm owner Marie Bedner.

Both Saturday and Sunday, Bedner's is donating 100% of its sunflower sales to Global Empowerment Mission's efforts to support refugees from Ukraine.

"We see what they're going through, and so we felt the need that we needed to act in some way," Bedner said.

The farm has two acres filled with sunflowers, which they are selling for $5.

Global Empowerment is helping Ukrainian residents escape the country and assisting them with much-needed supplies.

Ukraine may be more than 5,700 miles away, but the two acres of land are proving to be a symbol of unity.

"To be able to come out and get beautiful flowers that brighten your home and do a little bit just from right here in Florida, for such an atrocity that’s happening, is a great way to spend a Saturday," said Nicole Vesz of West Palm Beach.

Bedner's Farm Fresh Market will also be hosting this event at their two other locations in West Palm Beach and Delray Beach.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

2 seriously injured when car falls off I-95 entrance ramp
Dua Lipa Performs during the Future Nostalgia Tour at State Farm Arena on Saturday, February...
Delray Beach-based band sues Dua Lipa, claims copyright infringement
Jupiter police investigating deadly hit-and-run crash
Cynthia Cole: Deputies searching for missing woman in Martin County
Gunman sentenced to death for murder of Orlando lieutenant

Latest News

Woman dies after leaving moving vehicle on I-95
Autism Speaks Walk happening this weekend in West Palm Beach
Michael Allen Miller: Deputies searching for missing elderly man driving pickup truck
Community plans fundraiser for girl fighting brain cancer
Missing Boynton Beach boy located, police say