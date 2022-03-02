iThink Financial Amphitheatre’s $199 summer lawn seat deal

If live music moves your soul then this summer lawn pass deal may be for you.

Live Nation said Tuesday that their Summer Lawn Pass will go on sale Wednesday, March 2 at 1 p.m. for $199 plus tax and fee.

The pass promises lawn access for up to 40 shows at iThink Financial Amphitheatre. The actual number of shows included for the Lawn Pass will depend on how many concerts end up getting booked at the venue.

Each ticket includes "Easy Entry" with "Fast Lane entry" and general admission parking.

Lawn Pass tickets for each Live Nation venue will vary, but shows currently include, but are not limited to: 5 Seconds of Summer, AJR, The Avett Brothers, Brandi Carlile, Big Time Rush, The Backstreet Boys, The Black Keys, CHEER Live, Chris Stapleton, Chicago, Coheed & Cambria, Dave Matthews Band, Deftones, Dispatch and O.A.R., The Doobie Brothers, Foo Fighters, Goo Goo Dolls, Halsey, Iron Maiden, Jack Johnson, Jack White, Jason Aldean, Jimmy Buffett, Josh Groban, Keith Urban, Kenny Chesney, KISS, Knotfest Roadshow (Slipknot), Lil Durk, Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert & Little Big Town, The Lumineers, Nick Cannon Presents: MTV Wild N Out Live, Nine Inch Nails, OneRepublic, Phish, Rebelution, REO Speedwagon and Styx with Loverboy, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, Rod Stewart, Santana + Earth, Wind & Fire, Sammy Hagar, Snoop Dogg & Ice Cube, Steely Dan, Tears for Fears, Third Eye Blind, Tim McGraw, Zac Brown Band and many more.* *Concert calendar varies by venue; visit the venue website for a complete list of shows by venue. ** Current Excluded Shows: Rib Round Up (3/5), Bill Burr (5/21)

iThink Financial Calendar

Tim McGraw - May 7

Miranda Lambert & Little Big Town - May 14

Halsey - May 17

The Lumineers - May 20

Dave Matthews Band - May 28 & 29

The Doobie Brothers - June 2

Tears for Fears - June 9

Keith Urban - June 18

Styx and REO Speedwagon - June 19

Backstreet Boys - June 22

Jack Johnson - Aug. 18

The Black Keys - Aug. 24

Santana + Earth, Wind, and Fire - Aug. 26

OneRepublic - Sept. 3

Luke Bryan - Sep. 30

