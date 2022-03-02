Park Vista HS girls choir to open for rock band Foreigner

A high school girls choir in Palm Beach County received a big surprise Wednesday from a world-renowned musician.

Jeff Pilson, who has been a bass guitarist for the classic rock band Foreigner since 2004, made a special appearance to speak with Park Vista High School students.

The choir learned from Pilson that the students won a local radio contest to be the opening act for Foreigner next week in Broward County.

Pilson appeared virtually to chat with the students and let the students know about the big event.

"Have fun, stay in the moment, enjoy the moment, enjoy the music," Pilson told the students. "Music is a gift and a beautiful thing.”

The school's female choir, known as Prima, is the highest level ensemble at Park Vista.

Senior Maggie Merrell was among the chorus members who were ecstatic about the announcement.

"It is so incredible. I mean like Foreigner is such a big band, and I grew up listening to rock and all that stuff," Merrell said. "It is really cool we get to sing with them, literally open for them. That is so incredible."

The group is comprised of 23 singers who must have at least one year of high school choral experience and pass an audition.

"It's my first year in the highest women's choir, so it’s really a big opportunity," said Prima chorus member Ryleigh Kealen. "I never experienced something like this big with so many women my age."

The group perform music of all genres, styles and time periods. The pandemic prevented them from performing in-person and in public, so this surprise is extra special for the group.

"They're incredible, and they are such hard-working girls that did not have any opportunity to do the thing that they love last year," said Rachel Holloway, director of choirs. "So, to have something this big happen for them this year is actually a dream come true."

The choir will open for Foreigner on March 10 at 8 p.m. at the Pompano Beach Amphitheater.

Scripps Only Content 2022