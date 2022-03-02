Advertisement

Tierra Anderson: Police looking for missing runaway teen in West Palm Beach

By Monica Magalhaes
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 5:11 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

West Palm Beach police are searching for a teen they say ran away from home.

Tierra Anderson, 15, left her home on Whitehall Drive Monday, March 1, wearing a yellow dress and yellow Crocs.

She is described as 5 foot 4 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

Poice said Tierra may be in the company of a male teen who goes by the nickname "Neno."

Anyone who knows about Tierra Anderson's whereabouts is asked to call the West Palm Beach Police Department at 561-822-1900 and mention case #2969.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

2 seriously injured when car falls off I-95 entrance ramp
Dua Lipa Performs during the Future Nostalgia Tour at State Farm Arena on Saturday, February...
Delray Beach-based band sues Dua Lipa, claims copyright infringement
Jupiter police investigating deadly hit-and-run crash
Cynthia Cole: Deputies searching for missing woman in Martin County
Gunman sentenced to death for murder of Orlando lieutenant

Latest News

Woman dies after leaving moving vehicle on I-95
Autism Speaks Walk happening this weekend in West Palm Beach
Michael Allen Miller: Deputies searching for missing elderly man driving pickup truck
Community plans fundraiser for girl fighting brain cancer
Missing Boynton Beach boy located, police say