Vehicle fire snarls traffic on Florida’s Turnpike near Boca Raton

All lanes of Florida’s Turnpike were blocked for hours near Glades Road Tuesday evening after a tractor-trailer caught fire.

According to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, the tractor-trailer was fully involved when firefighters arrived at the scene.

Firefighters responded to a tractor trailer on fire on NB TP near Glades Road. Thankfully, the occupants got out safely; no injuries. All 3 lanes were shut down for safety while firefighters battled the blaze. #FullyInvolved More on FB #PbCFR pic.twitter.com/1cMU2hPLFK — PBC Fire Rescue (@PBCFR) March 2, 2022

"The operation required four fire engines, two tender trucks and a ladder truck to supply water," PBCFR said on a Facebook post.

Traffic northbound was diverted off the Sawgrass Expressway, and southbound traffic was moving slow while firefighters battled the blaze.

Some drivers called WPTV reporting they were on a standstill between Glades Road and Sawgrass Expressway.

The scene was cleaned up and lanes reopened for traffic after approximately 3 hours.

PBCFR said all occupants got out safely and no one was injured.

