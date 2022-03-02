Advertisement

Vehicle fire snarls traffic on Florida’s Turnpike near Boca Raton

By Monica Magalhaes
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 8:51 PM EST
All lanes of Florida’s Turnpike were blocked for hours near Glades Road Tuesday evening after a tractor-trailer caught fire.

According to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, the tractor-trailer was fully involved when firefighters arrived at the scene.

"The operation required four fire engines, two tender trucks and a ladder truck to supply water," PBCFR said on a Facebook post.

Traffic northbound was diverted off the Sawgrass Expressway, and southbound traffic was moving slow while firefighters battled the blaze.

Some drivers called WPTV reporting they were on a standstill between Glades Road and Sawgrass Expressway.

The scene was cleaned up and lanes reopened for traffic after approximately 3 hours.

PBCFR said all occupants got out safely and no one was injured.

