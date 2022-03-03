Advertisement

2 seriously injured when car falls off I-95 entrance ramp

By Peter Burke
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 8:41 AM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Two people were injured when the car they were in fell off an Interstate 95 entrance ramp in West Palm Beach, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP Lt. Yanko Reyes said the crash occurred just after 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at the northbound I-95 entrance ramp at Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard.

Reyes said the car "fell off the entrance ramp and down the embankment."

Pictures provided by the West Palm Beach Police Department showed that the car was split in half.

The entrance ramp was closed during the investigation.

Reyes said the driver and passenger were taken to St. Mary's Medical Center in serious condition.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

