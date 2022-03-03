Advertisement

Bicyclist killed at Port St. Lucie intersection

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 1:26 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
A bicyclist was killed Thursday morning after he was struck by a vehicle in Port St. Lucie, according to police.

Police spokesman Sgt. John Dellacroce said the wreck happened at 10:43 a.m. at NW St. James Drive and NW N. Macedo Boulevard.

The bicyclist, a man whose name has not been released, was hit by a vehicle traveling south on NW St. James Drive, according to police.

The victim was taken to a local hospital but later pronounced dead.

Dellacroce said the driver of the vehicle is cooperating with the investigation.

The Port St. Lucie Police Department has been actively working to slow down drivers in an effort to save the lives of pedestrians and bicyclists.

An estimated 800 bicyclists and pedestrians are killed in Florida every year.

