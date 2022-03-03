Advertisement

'Canes earn double-bye in ACC Tournament after win at B.C.

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 10:51 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Isaiah Wong hit five of nine attempts from 3-point range and Miami guaranteed itself a bye into the quarterfinal round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament by beating Boston College 81-70.

The win made Miami coach Jim Larrañaga the winningest coach in Miami history, collecting 221 wins during his 11 seasons with the Hurricanes.

Miami will close out the regular season on Saturday at Syracuse at 1 p.m.

The ACC Basketball Tournament starts Tuesday in Brooklyn.

With the double-bye, the Hurricanes will play their first game of the tournament on Thursday, March 10.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Florida's governor criticizes Biden's State of the Union address
1 killed, 4 injured in shooting in Fort Pierce
Arrest made in murder of 81-year-old Riviera Beach woman
Port St. Lucie offering mortgage assistance to residents
Daughter of Ray Charles reflects on father’s influence in West Palm Beach

Latest News

Jupiter police investigating deadly hit-and-run crash
Ukrainian woman shares hardships of leaving home, memories behind
Hurricane preparedness costs on the rise, prepare now
3 dead in crashes amid fog and smoke on I-95 near New Smyrna Beach