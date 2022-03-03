Advertisement

Con man uses package to enter elderly woman's home, deputies day

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 5:11 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies want to speak with anyone who encountered a man, who they, say used a package to force his way into an elderly woman's home.

The incident happened on Feb. 8 at 3:40 p.m. in the Village of Wellington. Deputies said Leroy Kelson III knocked on the resident’s door, asking if the package belonged to her.

Detectives said Kelson asked the woman to sign a document, advising he was collecting signatures in an effort to stop packages from being left without customers signing for them.

Authorities said, he then forcibly pushed the package towards her, blocking her from fleeing the residence. During a brief struggle, the woman yelled for help and Leroy fled the residence.

On Feb. 26, deputies arrested Kelson and charged him with burglary of dwelling with battery, battery on a person 65 years or older and false imprisonment.

Anyone who may have come in contact with Kelson is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

