Cynthia Cole: Deputies searching for missing woman in Martin County

By Monica Magalhaes
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 9:46 PM EST
Martin County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for a missing woman.

Cynthia M. Cole, 57, was last seen Thursday, Fe. 24, at the Jammin' Jensen event in downtown Jensen Beach.

The sheriff's office said Cynthia drives a 2015 gray Jeep Cherokee with Florida tag DNF89.

She is described as 5 foot 5 inches tall weighing 117 pounds with red hair and light-colored eyes.

Anyone with information about Cynthia Cole's whereabouts is asked to contact the Martin County Sheriff's Office at 772-220-7170.

