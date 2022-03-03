Advertisement

Delray Beach-based band sues Dua Lipa, claims copyright infringement

Dua Lipa Performs during the Future Nostalgia Tour at State Farm Arena on Saturday, February...
Dua Lipa Performs during the Future Nostalgia Tour at State Farm Arena on Saturday, February 13, 2022, in Atlanta. (Photo by Robb Cohen/Invision/AP)(Robb Cohen/Invision/AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 12:51 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
A Delray Beach-based reggae band is suing Dua Lipa, claiming copyright infringement.

The complaint, filed Tuesday in Los Angeles federal court, lists Artikal Sound System as the plaintiff.

It claims the 26-year-old Grammy Award-winning musician's hit single "Levitating," from her 2020 album "Future Nostalgia," copied the band's 2017 song "Live Your Life."

In addition to Lipa, Warner Records and the song's producers and writers are named in the lawsuit.

According to the lawsuit, Lipa and co-defendants listened and copied "Live Your Life" while they were writing "Levitating." It goes on to say that the plaintiffs believe it is "highly unlikely" that Lipa's song was written independently given the similarities between the music.

"Levitating" topped Billboard's 2021 Hot 100 year-end songs chart.

Artikal Sound System is claiming the band is owed profits from "Levitating" and seeks a jury trial.

Founded by guitarist Chris Montague and bassist Fabian Acuna in 2012, Artikal Sound System released its latest album "Welcome to Florida" last month.

The band was recently announced as one of the acts scheduled to appear at SunFest in West Palm Beach later this year.

Attempts to contact the band and its management company for comment were unsuccessful.

