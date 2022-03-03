Fiesta de Pueblo to offer taste of Hispanic cultures

A large event is scheduled for Saturday in Greenacres that will provide the public with a taste of a variety of Hispanic cultures.

Known as Fiesta de Pueblo, the family-friendly event will highlight Hispanic music, food, art and commerce.

This is billed as the largest Hispanic multi-cultural and art festival held annually in Palm Beach County.

It celebrates the Three Wise Men and typically attracts thousands of visitors.

The free festival will take place from noon until 10 p.m. at Samuel J. Ferreri Community Park.

The event returns in person after being canceled last year due to the pandemic.

It was scheduled to come back in January but was postponed again due to a spike in coronavirus cases due to the omicron variant.

"It's going to be a family affair!" said Juan Pagan, president of the Florida Hispanic American Chamber of Commerce.

Pagan is optimistic thousands will come like in years past.

"This is about bringing out the representation of over 21 countries that we have in Palm Beach County, who are residents of here," Pagan said.

There will be more than 20 acts throughout the day, as well as folk dancing and a parade.

"It's about family, and it is about having fun. We're looking forward to having all of you here again," Pagan said.

Diana Santiago and her son, Heber, are among the business owners that will be at Fiesta de Pueblo.

Puerto Rico Bakery by Diana will be serving up pastelitos, boricua pride shirts and gift baskets at Fiesta de Pueblo.

Diana Santiago, the owner of the business, has been open for seven years off Military Trail in central Palm Beach County.

She and her family said they hope people will attend the event to show support and celebrate all that the local Latino community has to offer.

"I make a joke all the time, I say this is like a nursing home because we got grandma's cooking. We got mom's cooking and grandma's cooking," said Santiago’s son, Heber. So, everything is transmitted with love."

